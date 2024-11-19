'Tron: Ares﻿' director teases Nine Inch Nails' impact on film's 'grittier ... more industrial' tone

In scoring Disney's upcoming Tron: Ares sequel, Nine Inch Nails will also have an impact on the tone of the film.

Speaking with Empire magazine, Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning shares, "With Nine Inch Nails making the music, this installment will be a little grittier, a little bit more industrial."

"It's been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world," Rønning says, referring to the virtual reality of the Tron movies. "In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world that we are creating."

Tron: Ares, which stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, hits theaters Oct. 10, 2025. It marks the third Tron film, following 2010's Tron: Legacy, which featured a score by Daft Punk, and the original 1982 movie.

Notably, the Tron: Ares score is being billed as being by Nine Inch Nails instead of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as the duo is usually referred to for their scoring projects.

Reznor and Ross have previously won Oscars for their soundtrack work on the movies The Social Network and Soul. They've also scored projects including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Challengers and the Watchmen series.

