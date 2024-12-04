Trent Reznor's 'ready to be back in the driver’s seat' with new Nine Inch Nails music

Trent Reznor has shared an update on the status of new Nine Inch Nails music.

While he and bandmate Atticus Ross have been very busy with their scoring projects, Reznor hasn't put out any fresh NIN since 2020's ambient Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, though, Reznor hints that might change in the near future.

"We're taking the inspiration we've garnered [from film scoring] and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we're working on now," Reznor says. "We're ready to be back in the driver's seat."

Reznor previously teased a return to NIN in an April interview with GQ, sharing, "I think we're in a place now where we kind of have an idea."

Meanwhile, Reznor and Ross' scoring career continued in 2024 with Challengers and the upcoming film Queer. They're also creating the soundtrack for 2025's Tron: Ares, for which they're billed as Nine Inch Nails.

