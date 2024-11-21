Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross collaborate with Omar Apollo on new ﻿'Queer' song

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have linked up with musician Omar Apollo on a new song recorded for the upcoming film Queer.

The track is called "Te Maldigo" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Reznor and Ross also composed the score for Queer, marking the Nine Inch Nails duo's third collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino, following Bones and All and Challengers.

Queer hits theaters Nov. 27. Its trailer features Sinéad O'Connor's cover of Nirvana's "All Apologies."

In related news, Ross was a winner at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which took place Wednesday. His work on the series Shōgun earned the Score - TV Show/Limited Series prize.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!