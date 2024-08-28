Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross co-write new Bryan Ferry song, "Star

By Jill Lances

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are credited as co-writers on a new song from Bryan Ferry, frontman for the influential '70s band Roxy Music.

The track is called "Star," and a press release says it "began as a sketch" by the Nine Inch Nails duo. It was then further developed by Ferry and the artist Amelia Barratt, who also sings on the track.

You can listen to "Star" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube. It will also appear on Ferry's upcoming album, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, due out Oct. 25.

Reznor and Ross are also working on new music for the upcoming Tron: Ares movie, due out in October 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

