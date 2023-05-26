Woman arrested for killing man after he hit her with roll of wrapping paper

Woman arrested for killing man after he hit her with roll of wrapping paper A woman has been charged with murder after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, police say. (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police charged a woman with murder after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Louisville, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called Thursday night after a shooting at a house on Arrowridge Drive. Once officers arrived at the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., WDRB reported.

Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, according to WLKY.

In an arrest report obtained by WDRB, investigators said Ferraiuolo admitted that she went into the man’s bedroom “with a handgun, magazine, and ammunition.”

Ferraiulo told police that she and the man had gotten into an argument and the man had hit her with a roll of wrapping paper, according to an arrest report obtained by the news outlet.

Ferraiuolo also told police that she killed “someone” and clarified that the man did not shoot himself, WLKY reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!