‘We back’: Morgan Wallen given go-ahead to sing again

Country singer Morgan Wallen has been given the all-clear by doctors to sing once again.

He had been told to give his voice a rest and had to delay his tour, People magazine reported.

Wallen announced the news on Instagram saying in part “we back,” after being diagnosed last month with vocal fold trauma. the publication said. The injury “is caused by excessive and improper use of the voice,” according to the National Institute of Health. The condition “may affect the speaking voice of nonprofessionals, but also the speaking and singing voice of vocal professionals.”

Wallen hasn’t said when he’ll take the stage again but his next concert date is set for June 22 in Chicago.

Wallen first had issues with his voice on April 23 when he canceled his show minutes before taking the stage in Oxford, Mississippi. He then postponed dates in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska. He took 10 days of vocal rest and returned to the stage in Florida in early May, but by the third show, he said he “felt terrible” so he went to a doctor, who found the injury and told him to rest for six weeks, People magazine reported.

Wallen was forced to miss festival performances and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In addition to the issues with his voice, Wallen also tore his latissimus dorsi (LAT) muscle, Entertainment Tonight reported. He used the downtime from the voice injury to help heal from that issue too.

The original tickets will be able to be used for rescheduled shows and a 30-day refund window will be available when the new dates are announced, according to People magazine.

