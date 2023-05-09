Morgan Wallen postpones 6 weeks of shows, citing vocal cord injury

Shows postponed: Morgan Wallen has postponed six weeks worth of concert dates due to issues with his vocal cords. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced on Tuesday that he is postponing the next six weeks of his concert tour after doctors ordered him to rest his vocal cords.

Wallen, 29, is also skipping a scheduled appearance this week at the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast, Variety reported. He is up for the entertainer of the year award.

The singer made the announcement in a video posted to his official Instagram account. Wallen performed last week in Florida, playing dates in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Tampa, Billboard reported.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday, after taking 10 days of vocal rest,” Wallen said in the video. “I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

A spokesperson for Wallen said that 14 shows would be postponed, beginning with a concert date in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on May 18, The New York Times reported. The tour is set to resume on June 22 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, according to the newspaper.

On April 23, Wallen abruptly canceled his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, after saying he had lost his voice. Two opening acts had already performed at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on the University of Mississippi campus when it was announced that Wallen had decided not to perform.

The 14 shows that Wallen canceled will be postponed and rescheduled, the singer said on Instagram. A spokesperson said that some of the dates will be rescheduled for 2024, Variety reported.

Wallen won the 2022 Academy of Country Music Album of the Year with “Dangerous: The Double Album.” His current hit, “Last Night,” spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Wallen had been touring in support of his third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” which was released in March, People reported. His 36-song effort includes hits like “Last Night” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

Three days before canceling his Mississippi show, Wallen tumbled off the stage during an encore at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

