Clean Earth Systems presents The 23rd Annual 97X Next Big Thing, Saturday, December 7th at beautiful BayCare Sound in Clearwater! Featuring The All-American Rejects, the return of NBT 2 & 3 band Something Corporate, Dayglow, Judah & The Lion, Gigi Perez and Jonah Kagen!

Ticket start at only $45 and are on sale now!


The Achieva Credit Union Pit! Get as close to the show with the Achieva Credit Union Pit! This is always the most desired ticket to get, so don’t wait!


97X Next Big Thing 23 returns to Clearwater’s BayCare Sound. This amazing amphitheater features reserved and lawn seating and gives you amazing views of the water and an unforgettable sunset to cap off the evening. Get all the information about the venue including what you can and cannot bring, where to park and more here



Join 97X on November 13th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for The Hard Rock Rising finals. The final bands will compete for the opportunity to open the 97X Next Big Thing! Come vote for your favorite local band and we’ll have Free tickets to giveaway!



Twenty-two years and hundreds of performances. Check out our NBT History page and look back at the previous 22 years of shows. Relive all your favorite Next Big Thing moments featuring photos and videos from Twenty One Pilots, My Chemical Romance, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Machine Gun Kelly, Paramore, Cage The Elephant, The Lumineers and more!

