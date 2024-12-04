UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot, killed

NEW YORK — The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot outside of a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

Update 11:45 a.m. ET Dec. 4: New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch gave new details on the shooting of Brian Thompson.

Tisch said that the alleged shooter was lying in wait for Thompson after several people walked past him. The alleged gunman shot Thompson several times at around 6:45 a.m. after approaching him from behind.

Police said the gun malfunctioned at one point and that the gunman cleared the weapon and was able to resume firing. It was said that the gun was a 9MM handgun.

“I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,” Tisch said.

These are images of the individual sought in connection to this investigation. If anyone has information as to the identity or location of this individual please contact @NYPDTips at 1(800)577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/sm2GuEOYk1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024

He had wounds in his back and legs according to police officials. Thompson was taken to Mount Sinai West, which, police referred to its old former name, Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman’s description changed slightly from earlier reports. Instead of a black jacket, he was wearing a cream or light brown jacket and had a “very distinctive” grey backpack, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

A cellphone was recovered from the alleyway where the alleged gunman ran.

The gunman was seen going into Central Park from Center Drive, riding a Citi Bike, which has a GPS device, that police said they should be able to be tracked.

There is no known motive. CBS News reported that Thompson was not robbed.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for information regarding the capture of the alleged gunman.

ALERT: Police release photos of wanted shooter after United Healthcare CEO is shot and killed outside NYC Hilton pic.twitter.com/sIbnUL08iN — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 4, 2024

UnitedHealth Group released a statement, CNN reported.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Original report: The New York Post was the first to report the shooting of Brian Thompson.

He was shot outside of the Hilton in Midtown and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The hotel is located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets, in the middle of popular tourist destinations.

CNN reported that officials are searching for the gunman.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting. The gunman was described as 6-foot, 1 inch tall; thin; wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask and black backpack, WABC reported.

The gunman waited for Thompson, fired several shots and then went down an alleyway before hopping on a bicycle and riding away. Police believe he went into Central Park.

UnitedHealth Group’s CEO Andrew Witty “We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today,” when its investor day event scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, Reuters reported.

According to the company’s website, the meeting was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. in the Hilton’s ballroom.

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division, in April 2021, CNN reported. He started at the company in 2004 and worked in several departments over nearly 20 years before being named to the latest position, according to the company. Prior to joining UnitedHealth, he was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

UnitedHealth Group is the biggest healthcare company in the country, according to CNN.









©2024 Cox Media Group