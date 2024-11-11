‘Unfortunate error’: Mattel pulls ‘Wicked’ dolls after website goes to porn site, not movie’s page

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked" premiere.

'Wicked' movie premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A “misprint” has sent fans of the movie “Wicked” to a website that could be described as a whole lot worse than wicked.

Mattel has pulled the dolls that promote the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical because the URL printed on the packaging is not for the movie, but instead was to a porn website, The New York Times reported.

The dolls, which were primarily sold in the U.S., were marketed to children four and up. The website listed on the packaging requires the visitor to be 18 or older to enter, CNN reported.

The BBC said the misprint was on both the Elphaba and Glinda dolls

Company officials said they were aware of the “misprint” and called it an “unfortunate error,” but did not explain how it happened. The company said it would take “immediate action” but didn’t say what that action would be.

The dolls have not been recalled, nor has Mattel said how many were sent to stores, the Times reported. However for those who have already purchased the dolls, they were told to discard the packaging or cover up the link, CNN reported.

The “Wicked” movie which is based on the musical’s first act, will be released on Nov. 22 and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and is an alternate telling and prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” CNN and the BBC reported. The second half of the film based on the musical’s second act will be released next November.


© 2024 Cox Media Group

