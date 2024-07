Trump rushed from stage after gunshots at rally: What we know now

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage by Secret Service seconds after gunshots rang out and spectators began screaming. Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Western Pennsylvania, the last one before the Republican National Convention begins Monday.

Blood could be seen on Trump’s right cheek and ear immediately after the gunshots. Trump issued a statement thanking the Secret Service and describing his injuries. The shootings are being investigated as an assassination attempt. It would be the first time a president or presidential candidate was the object of an attempt on their life since 1981.

The shooter and at least one spectator were killed, with a second spectator in serious condition.

Update 8:56 p.m. ET -- In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

The full statement reads:

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most important, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It’s incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 8:46 p.m. ET -- Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke to his father on the phone some time after 8 p.m., according to AP, and said, “he is in great spirits.”

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 8:41 p.m. ET -- Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter was outside the grounds of the rally, possibly shooting from an adjacent building. CNN.com is reporting that multiple law enforcement sources have indicated that it was a sniper who fired the shots.

By 8:40 p.m. ET, the identity of the shooter was not known to the public.

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 8:20 p.m. ET - President Joe Biden addressed the American people in a press conference around 8:15 p.m. ET and said it appears Trump is “doing well.” He said every agency in the federal government would investigate the shootings.

In a statement issued shortly after events unfolded, Biden said, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” Biden said. “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we wait for further information.”

Biden said he is trying to reach Trump, but has not been able to do so.

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 8:05 p.m. ET - The Associated Press reported that today’s events in Pennsylvania are being investigated as an assassination attempt.

A visibly shaken spectator shared with CNN that he was standing next to the person who was killed.

“You don’t really anticipate this is going to happen. It happened,” he said. “There’s some people who really want (Trump) dead.”

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 7:51 p.m. - Billionaire Elon Musk issued his endorsement of Trump in the immediate aftermath of events.

“I fully endorse President Trump and I hope for his rapid recovery,” he said on his social media platform X.

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 7:40 p.m. ET - Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told WPXI that both the gunman and one spectator are dead. CNN has reported that another spectator is in serious condition. Federal law enforcement officers, including the F.B.I, have converged on the site.

Meanwhile, NYPD began fortifying the area around Trump Tower in New York City as well as other key New York City landmarks, such as City Hall, according to CNN.

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Update 7:33 p.m. ET - Butler County Republican Party Chairman James E. Hulings estimated about 50,000 were in attendance at the rally. It is not known whether any spectators were hurt, according to New York Times.

“It’s such a tragedy. So many people were crying,” Hulings said.

Within minutes of hearing the news, many high-ranking elected officials from both parties expressed shock and support for President Trump.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said there is no place for violence in American politics.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” Jeffries said. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is unacceptable.”

-Michelle Jones, National Content Desk

Original post: Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the sounds were apparent gunshots. Trump grabbed his neck with his right hand and there was what appeared to be blood.

President Joe Biden was leaving church when he was asked if he had heard about the incident and responded “No.” He has since returned to his Delaware home. The New York Times reported he has rece his initial briefing.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Trump is safe after “an incident occurred.”

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” the Times reported.

President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.



— Trump spokesperson @TheStevenCheung — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2024

This was the last rally before the Republican National Convention begins on Monday.

Check back for more on this developing story.





