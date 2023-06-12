Trump indictment: Who is Walt Nauta, the other person indicted with Trump?

Trump Iowa West Palm Beach, FL - March 13 : Walt Nauta, aid to former President Donald Trump, follows Trump as they board his airplane, known as Trump Force One, in route to Iowa at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, March 13, 2023, in West Palm Beach, FL. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images /The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Former President Donald Trump was indicted last week on criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents and is set to appear in court Tuesday. When he does, he will not be alone.

Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet and right-hand man, was named as a co-conspirator in the unsealed indictment that alleges Nauta, a military veteran, made false statements during an FBI interview about the documents stored at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

Nauta faces six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding records, concealing documents and making false statements. According to the indictment, Trump directed Nauta to move boxes that were part of the investigation from a storage room and to conceal the documents from Trump’s attorney, from the grand jury, and from the government.

Who is Walt Nauta? Here’s what we know about him now.