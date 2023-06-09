Trump indicted: Indictment unsealed

Donald Trump FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump watches from a box on the 18th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump was indicted on Thursday night. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed.

CNN reported that not only the case against Trump but also the case against Walt Nauta.

This is the first confirmation from the Department of Justice that there is a criminal case being brought against the former president, The Associated Press reported.

Trump announced the indictment himself on Thursday night with no confirmation coming from federal officials.

Officials with the Department of Justice are scheduled to speak later this afternoon.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

