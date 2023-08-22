Trump indictment in Georgia: Scott Hall becomes 1st co-defendant to turn himself in

Fulton County Jail A sign is posted outside of the Fulton County Jail on August 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Donald Trump and 18 others facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of the 18 people charged alongside former President Donald Trump in an investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning, according to jail records and WSB-TV.

>> Read more trending news

Scott Graham Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of conspiring to steal sensitive election data in Coffee County, faces seven charges including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act and conspiracy to commit election fraud, WSB reported. Records from Fulton County Jail showed he was booked Tuesday.

Records confirm that Scott Hall was booked into the Fulton County Jail this morning. https://t.co/4WsOcjjBHt — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 22, 2023

He surrendered one day after several defendants negotiated bond terms with officials in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, according to WSB. The news station reported that Hall and four others — including Trump — had reached agreements with prosecutors on Monday.

Hall’s bond was set at $10,000. He and others charged in the investigation have until Friday to surrender to be booked and processed. In a post on social media, Trump said he plans to turn himself in on Thursday.

Last week, a grand jury indicted 19 people accused of scheming to overturn Georgia’s election results in the 2020 presidential election. Alongside Trump and Hall, others charged include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Trump has long claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, though he lost to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, WSB reported. He has denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as part of a long-running, politically motivated witch hunt aimed at hurting him ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Last year, Trump launched a campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Several polls have shown him to be the front-runner in the race.