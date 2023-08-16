Sheriff: Trump, co-defendants will have to surrender at Georgia jail, not courthouse

Presidential Hopefuls Make The Rounds At The Iowa State Fair FILE PHOTO: DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by campaign staff and members of the U.S. Secret Service, Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waves to supporters as he visits the Iowa Pork Producers Tent at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states that will test candidates with the 2024 caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images)

When Former President Donald Trump turns himself in after being indicted on racketeering charges in Georgia, he will not be booked and processed at a courthouse, Georgia officials said. He will be booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump, who on Monday was indicted on 13 charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, has until Friday, Aug. 25, to present himself to be booked and processed.

The indictment is Trump’s fourth since March, and in Trump’s other three indictments, he turned himself in at a courthouse to be processed.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s office said in a statement that the bookings of Trump and the other 18 co-defendants will take place at the Rice Street jail, although plans could change without notice, according to WSB-TV.

According to Labat, the jail is open 24 hours per day and the defendants could show up at any time to turn themselves in.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said in an emailed statement.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

In addition to Trump, those indicted include Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham, Jeffrey Clark, Robert Cheeley, Mike Roman, Shawn Still, Stephen Lee, Harrison Floyd, Trevian Kutti, Scott Hall and Misty Hampton.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Axios.