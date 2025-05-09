Trader Joe’s to open nearly two dozen new locations; see where

A Trader Joe's retail location.
New Trader Joe's locations FILE PHOTO: A Trader Joe's retail location. Nearly two dozen new locations will be opening soon or have recently opened. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
As some retail chains are downsizing, Trader Joe’s is bucking the trend and is opening new locations.

Nearly two dozen Trader Joe’s grocery stores will be opening soon or have already done so, the “Today” show reported.

The new locations are in 13 states and Washington, D.C., Kiplinger reported.

Here is the list of stores:

Alabama

  • Hoover

California

  • Northridge
  • Sherman Oaks 2
  • Tarzana
  • Tracy
  • Yucaipa

Colorado

  • Westminster

Louisiana

  • New Orleans (Tulane Ave.)

Maryland

  • Rockville

Massachusetts

  • Boston (West Roxbury)

New Jersey

  • Iselin

New York

  • Glenmont
  • Staten Island

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City (Northwest)

Pennsylvania

  • Berwyn
  • Exton

South Carolina

  • Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

  • Murfreesboro

Texas

  • San Antonio

Washington

  • Bellingham

Washington, D.C.

  • Monroe St. NE
  • Wisconsin Ave. NW

Trader Joe’s is owned by Aldi but was founded in Pasadena in 1967, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It has more than 500 locations across the country.

Only eight states do not have a Trader Joe’s location. They include Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming, the "Today" show reported.

