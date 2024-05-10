Target limiting Pride merchandise in stores after backlash

Target 2024 Pride Month collection Target announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that it will limit the number of stores carrying its Pride Month collection after it removed products from shelves last year due to threats. (Target)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Target on Thursday announced that its Pride Month collection will only be available in select stores after the company faced backlash for its LGBTQ+ merchandise last year.

>> Read more trending news

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Target said, “We’re offering a collection of products including adult apparel and home and food and beverage items, curated based on consumer feedback.

“The collection will be available on Target.com and in select stores, based on historical sales performance.”

Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise after claiming employees were threatened

It was not immediately clear how many stores might be carrying the merchandise or where they might be. Target has more than 1,950 stores across the country.

“Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round,” Target told The Associated Press in a statement. “Most importantly, we want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target.”

The decision to scale back the availability of Pride Month merchandise came after Target said employees got threats after the company introduced its 2023 Pride collection. The incidents prompted the company to remove some products off its shelves.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!