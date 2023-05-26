Singer Paul Cauthen arrested on drug charges

Paul Cauthen Authorities in Charleston County, South Carolina, booked Paul Cauthen, 37, into jail in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Police arrested country music artist Paul Cauthen on drug charges last week, according to records from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Cauthen, 37, acknowledged his arrest in a post Monday on social media, saying that he was arrested for marijuana possession while on tour in South Carolina.

According to an incident report obtained by The Post and Courier, Isle of Palms police arrested Cauthen after an officer noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from an illegally parked tour bus early on May 18. Cauthen and another man were standing outside the bus at the time, WYFF-TV reported.

Cauthen admitted to having about an ounce of marijuana, according to The Post and Courier. A search of the bus turned up three more bags of marijuana, five pills identified as Xanax and Diazepam, a glass pipe, THC gummies and a bag containing a powdery, white substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine and heroin, the newspaper and WYFF reported.

Authorities booked Cauthen into jail on May 18 on one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a Schedule I, II and III controlled substance, jail records show. He canceled shows in Knoxville and Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, after his arrest, according to WHNS.

On social media, Cauthen said he wanted to “clear up some of whats being said,” adding that he is “not a drug dealer and I don’t ‘manufacture’ drugs.”

“The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water,” he said.

Cauthen’s albums, “Country Coming Down,” “Room 41,” and “My Gospel” were named among Rolling Stone’s best country and American albums of 2022, 2019 and 2016, respectively.

Inspired by his arrest, Cauthen put out a new single “Wild Man” on Friday.

