Roger Allers, ‘Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76

The longtime animator and co-director of "The Lion King" died on Jan. 17. He was 76.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Roger Allers, a filmmaker and animator best known for co-directing the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King,” died Jan. 17. He was 76.

Allers, who also received a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway adaptation of the Disney film classic, died at his home in Santa Monica, California, after a short illness, a Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Allers worked on several other Disney animated features, including “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Oliver and Company” and “The Rescuers Down Under.” He also helped develop the 1982 film, “Tron,” the first major feature film to rely heavily on computer-generated imagery.

In an Instagram post, Disney CEO Bob Iger called Allers “a creative visionary,” adding that his contributions to the company “will live on for generations to come.”

“He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion and music can come together to create something timeless,“ Iger added. ”His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends and collaborators.”

“The Lion King,” which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, earned $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. That made it the highest grossing film of 1994.

Allers adapted the screenplay for the Broadway version of “The Lion King” with co-author Irene Mecchi, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That earned him a Tony Award nomination in 1998 for best book of a musical.

Allers also received an Academy Award nomination, along with Don Hahn, for best animated short film for The Little Matchgirl (2006).

His other credits include “Watership Down.”

Allers was born on June 29, 1949, in Rye, New York. He received a fine arts degree from Arizona State University.

©2026 Cox Media Group