Christopher North, founding member, keyboardist for Ambrosia, dies at 75

A founding member and keyboardist for Ambrosia died on March 30. He was 75.

Christopher North, a founding member and keyboardist for the progressive soft rock group Ambrosia, died Monday. He was 75.

Ambrosia confirmed North’s death in a statement shared on Facebook. An exact cause of death was not given, but North had battled a variety of ailments and injuries in recent years, Rolling Stone reported.

That included his 2024 diagnosis for throat cancer, which North beat last year, the magazine reported.

However, North was struck by a vehicle in October 2025 and later suffered from pneumonia.

Described in Ambrosia’s statement as the “Hammond B3 King” for his keyboard work, North helped define the group with solos on the band’s biggest hits, including “Biggest Part of Me” and “You’re the Only Woman (You & I).”

“A founding member since 1970, he was a keyboard wizard who brought an unmatched intensity and emotional depth to every performance,” Ambrosia wrote on Facebook. “Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves; it created ‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks. We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless. He was truly one of a kind, and loved dearly by his fans and bandmates.”

North was born in San Francisco on Jan. 26, 1951, Billboard reported. He played in several high school bands before forming Ambrosia in 1970, teaming with singer-guitarist, bassist Joe Puerta and drummer Burleigh Drummond.

Christopher North, Founding Ambrosia Keyboardist, Dies at 75 https://t.co/MPiL1XkfdK — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2026

The group released their self-titled debut album in 1975, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, according to Billboard.

Ambrosia enjoyed modest success with their 1970s work, but North was dealing with mental and physical health issues and left the band in 1977, the music website reported.

He returned within a year and helped the group create their biggest album, 1980’s “One-Eighty.”

The album was certified gold and featured the No. 3 hit “Biggest Part of Me,” Billboard reported.

Other hits by the group include “How Much I Feel” and “Holdin’ on to Yesterday,” Variety reported.

Ambrosia released its final album, “Road Island,” in 1982, according to Rolling Stone.

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