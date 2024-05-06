Recall alert: Planters nuts recalled in 5 southeastern states over possible listeria concerns

Recalled: Planters' Honey Roasted Peanuts product was one of two brands recalled by its parent company. (Planters)

Two Planters nuts products are being recalled in five southeastern states over concerns that they could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales LLC issued the recall for 4-ounce packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and for 8.75-ounce cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

The products were produced at one of Hormel’s facilities and were distributed to Publix supermarket warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, the FDA said. The products were also distributed to Dollar Tree warehouses in Georgia and South Carolina.

The UPC code for the Honey Roasted Peanuts is 2900002097 and has a “best if used by” date of April 11, 2025.

The UPC code for the Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts is 2900001621 and is located on the back of the can. The “best if used by” date of April 5, 2026, is on the bottom of the can, the FDA said.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse effects related to the recall, according to the agency.

According to the Planters website, consumers can discard the products or return them to the point of sale for an exchange.

Consumers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations by email, via chat at https://www.planters.com/ or at 1-800-523-4635, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT excluding holidays.

“We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience,” Planters wrote on its website. “Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products.”

