Recall alert: Zegoo children’s nightgowns recalled; don’t meet flammability standards

three children's nightgowns on a white background.

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of 14,000 children's nightgowns. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 14,000 children’s nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the Zegoo nightgowns violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. They pose a risk of burn injuries.

The 100% cotton nightgowns were sold in light pink, pink and blue. They have short sleeves and a double lace layer at the neck with a small ribbon bow. They were available from April 2018 through January 2024 for between $13 and $17.

The nightgowns should not be used. Instead, parents or caregivers should cut the gown in half, taking a picture of the destroyed clothing before sending the image via email to Zegoo for a full refund.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!