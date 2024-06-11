Recall alert: Noodles recalled over nine major allergens; gets highest FDA warning

Noodles recalled The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I risk recall of noodle cups over fears they contain a potentially deadly allergen.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I risk recall of noodle cups over fears they contain a potentially deadly allergen.

More than 37,000 cases of “S&S Cup Saimin Noodles with Soup & Garnishes” were recalled in May after officials discovered the dishes may contain undeclared egg white powder. The product, manufactured by Sun Noodle, was shipped to Hawaii, California, Nevada and Utah.

According to the recall, there are nine allergens identified by the FDA that were not declared and could prove fatal to allergic consumers, the agency said in an update when it classified the recall as a “Class I” risk level this week.

The category is reserved for the most serious cases and is used “when there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The items included in the recall are:

Year 2023: Lot codes 1623129 — 1623365

Year 2024: Lot codes 1624001 — 1624129

There have been no known reports of consumers falling sick after eating the noodles, the FDA reported.

Sun Noodle, the company that manufactures the noodles, released a statement following the recall saying: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause and assure our customers that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and quality of our products.”

The FDA says the allergens in the noodles cups include egg, wheat, peanuts, shellfish, milk, fish, soy, sesame, and tree nuts.

Allergic consumers may experience a range of symptoms of varying severity, such as a swollen tongue, hives, or vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC warns that in extreme cases, those who eat the noodles and have an allergy may suffer from anaphylaxis, which can lead to death.

©2024 Cox Media Group