Recall alert: Mercedes-Benz recalls 24K vehicles over issue with drive shaft universal joint

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Recall alert Mercedes-Benz recalled more than 24,000 vehicles. (Thorsten Nilson/Lightspruch - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mercedes-Benz recalled more than 24,000 vehicles because the drive shaft universal joint can break unexpectedly.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that if the joint breaks, the vehicle will experience a sudden loss of drive power.

The following cars are being recalled:

2018

  • E 400 4MATIC Sedan
  • E 400 4MATIC Wagon
  • E 400 4MATIC Cabriolet
  • E 400 4MATIC Coupe

2018-2020

  • Maybach S 560 4MATIC
  • S 560 4MATIC Coupe
  • S 450 4MATIC

2019-2020

  • E 450 4MATIC Sedan
  • E 450 4MATIC Wagon
  • E 450 4MATIC Coupe
  • E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet

Dealers will inspect the drive shaft and replace it if necessary to do so. The inspection and repair will be done at no cost, the agency said.

Owners with recalled vehicles will be alerted to the issue after June 2, but can call Mercedes at 800-367-6372 for more information now.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

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