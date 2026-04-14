Recall alert: 32K Corvettes recalled over turn signals

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of almost 33,000 Corvettes because of a problem with the sports car’s turn signals.

The agency said a software error could prevent drivers of 32,988 Corvettes from knowing the turn signal light has failed.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2026

Corvette ZR1X Coupe

Corvette ZR1X Convertible

Corvette Coupe E-Ray

Corvette Convertible E-Ray

Corvette Convertible

Corvette Coupe

2025

Corvette E-Ray Coupe

Corvette E-Ray Convertible

Corvette Convertible

Corvette Coupe

Dealers will update the lighting control module software, or it can be done with an over-the-air update.

Owners will be alerted to the problem by mail after May 18, but can contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

The company’s internal recall number is N252541250.

Vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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