Recall alert: 9.9M pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry products recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of more than 9.9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with listeria.

BrucePac produced the products from June 19 to Oct. 8 and shipped them to distributors nationwide before being sent to restaurants and institutions.

The meats and poultry have establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found the issue during routine testing on ready-to-eat poultry products from BrucePac, which found listeria.

There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the contamination.

Consuming food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that affects older adults, people with weak immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, the USDA said.

Symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

The above symptoms could come after diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

For pregnant women, listeria could cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call BrucePac at 503-874-3000, the USDA said.





