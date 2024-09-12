Recall alert: 866K spa pumps recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 866,000 spa pumps. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 866,000 spa pumps.

Read more trending news

The AirJet and HydroJet pumps can overheat and cause the plastic housing to catch fire, the CPSC said.

There were at least three fires that were linked to the pumps. One resulted in a death. Another caused significant property damage.

The pumps were sold separately or in a package with an inflatable spa liner online at such retailers as Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing, Spreetail, Bestway USA and in stores nationwide from May 2021 through May 2024 for between $400 and $790.

Only specific models are part of the recall:

  • P05332
  • P05339
  • P05711
  • P05807
  • P07000
  • P07001
  • P05511
  • P07034
  • P07572

The model and “Bestway” are printed on a label on the side or back of the pump.

Owners are being told to stop using them immediately and to contact Bestway to get a free replacement or a refund in the amount of $100 for an AirJet or $189 for a HydroJet.

For more information, contact Bestway at 888-943-2396 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!