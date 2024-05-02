Recall alert: 31K children’s Igloo sippers recalled due to choking hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 31,500 children's sippers made by Igloo. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 31,500 children’s Igloo sipper bottles.

The CPSC said the silicone cover can come off while a child is using the bottle and could pose a choking hazard.

The bottles are 12-ounce stainless steel and have IGLOO printed on the side.

they were sold in several colors: a pink top with a purple body, a purple top with a pink body, a blue top with a green body and a green top with a blue body.

They were sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rural King and online at Igloocoolers.com from April 2023 to March 2024 for between $13 and $17.

You should take the bottle away from the children and contact Igloo for a replacement or refund. Parents and caregivers should remove the silicone spout and cut it in half down the center. You will need to take a photo of the destroyed spout and send the image to Igloo via email for a $15 online store credit, a $15 gift card or a replacement bottle.

If you have the receipt you can also send the company a photo of the receipt for a full refund in the original form of payment.

If the bottle was purchased from Academy Sports + Outdoors the item can be returned directly to the store where you’ll receive either a refund in the original payment form, a $15 gift card or store credit, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can contact Igloo at 800-273-7024 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, via email or online.

