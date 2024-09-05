Recall alert: 25K ceiling hoists with straps recalled

Hoist holding a boat

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of ceiling hoists. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

They help free up floor space by lifting large items for storage near the ceiling but tens of thousands of ceiling hoists have been recalled.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 25,140 ceiling hoists with straps. The agency said the plastic buckles used on the straps can break.

The devices were sold by REI, Amazon, Designbydelta.com and other retailers from February 2017 through July 2024 for $40.

The hoists are model number RS2300, but the number is only on the packaging. The serial number, however, can be found at the bottom of some of the pulleys.

If the serial number is in the range of the ones below, then it is part of the recall. You will have to unscrew the flat plate from the ceiling to see the number, the CPSC said.

  • 65629 – 66828
  • 112494 – 114493
  • 115494 – 116502
  • 131332 – 132819
  • 165193 – 167192
  • 187360 – 188895
  • 220801 – 222800
  • 264059 – 266058
  • 396421 – 397428
  • 428259 – 430258
  • 464905 – 466408
  • 1650319 – 1651326
  • 1667038 – 1669037
  • 1717501 – 1718044
  • 1750965 – 1751972
  • 1776082 – 1777089

If you use the setup involving the straps, you are supposed to stop using the hoist and contact Delta Cycle Corp to get free replacement straps. If the hoist is used to hold a bike, but not with the straps, the device was not included in the recall.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!