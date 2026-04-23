Recall alert: 207K pairs of heated socks recalled for burn hazard

Socks
Recall alert The CPSC said 207,806 pairs of battery-powered socks have been recalled. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hundreds of thousands of battery-powered socks are being recalled because they may pose a burn hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 207,806 pairs of 32 Degrees heated socks were recalled because someone can experience burns when there is a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure.

The socks were sold at Costco in stores and online from August 2025 to March 2026 for between $30 and $46, and came in medium, large and extra large sizes, the CPSC said.

There have been 14 reports of incidents involving the socks, with 13 resulting in either first- or second-degree burns.

If you have the recalled socks, you’re told not to use them and return them to Costco for a refund.

For more information, contact 32 Degrees by phone at 833-997-2452, by email or online.

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