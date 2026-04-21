Recall alert: 94K Hyundai vehicles recalled over fuel leak

Hyundai logo on a cherry background
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 94,700 Genesis vehicles over a fuel leak. (freeman83 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 94,700 Hyundais.

Read more trending news

The agency said the vehicles may have a fuel leak at the point where the pipe and fuel rail connect.

The recall affects the following Genesis luxury cars:

2022-2026

  • GV70

2023-2025

  • G90

2021-20225

  • G80
  • GV80

Dealers will inspect the pipe and either tighten it or replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Owners with recalled vehicles will be alerted to the issue after June 8, but can call the company for more information at 844-340-9741. The company’s internal recall number is 033G.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!