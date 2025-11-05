Rapper Young Bleed dies from brain aneurysm complications

FILE PHOTO: Young Bleed attends the Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Reunion at The Orion Amphitheater on June 27, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. He died on Nov. 1 at the age of 51. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Young Bleed has died after suffering complications of a brain aneurysm. He was 51 years old.

The rapper’s son, Ty-Gee Ramon, announced his father’s death, saying on Instagram that his father “gained his wings” on Nov. 1, TMZ reported.

Ramon said his father, whose real name was Glenn Clifton Jr., had not dealt with “real health issues” but said that his father had high blood pressure and was taking medication for it.

Tameka Long, the mother of Young Bleed’s 10-year-old son, said he had a heart condition along with high blood pressure and had been on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

Young Bleed had performed at an event in Las Vegas, which featured members of No Limit and Cash Money, People magazine reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group