Police: Man dressed in cat costume arrested for stabbing roommate in the neck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police say a man has been arrested for stabbing his roommate in the neck in Gainesville, Florida.

In a news release, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday just before 6 p.m., deputies were called out to a house in Northwest Gainesville. A person called 911 to report that his roommate had stabbed him in the neck.

In an arrest report obtained by WCJB, a victim was in his room when Omar Gutierrez, 32, reportedly walked up behind him wearing a cat costume. He then took out a knife and stabbed him in the back of his neck.

Once officers arrived at the house, they forced their way inside and found the victim who was bleeding, WFLA reported.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, according to WCJB.

Detectives spoke with the victim at the hospital and he told them about a week earlier Gutierrez allegedly said he was “not above killing” him. The news outlet reported that Gutierrez claimed that the victim hurt his cat, but has denied that.

The sheriff’s office released bodycam footage of the incident.

“We exchanged Gutierrez’s cat costume for a green and white striped jump suit,” said the sheriff’s office.

Gutierrez has been charged with a count of attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office.