Operation Blue Roof: What it is, how you can apply

Operation Blue Roof FILE PHOTO: Workers install a blue tarp over a storm-damaged home as part of Operation Blue Roof. (Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer/Flickr)

When a hurricane strikes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be deployed to help homeowners with temporary roof repairs through its Blue Roof program.

Operation Blue Roof is a free service that can be deployed to hard-hit areas after a storm at the request of state officials.

Once the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency designate an area as qualifying for the program, homeowners can apply for help.

After an application is validated, the damage is evaluated and a temporary roof is installed at no cost to the homeowner.

The home must be the applicant’s primary residence and have no more than half of the roof framing damaged. It must be able to support the plastic sheeting that is used — a fiber-reinforced tarp. The residents must stay in the home once the temporary roof is installed and until permanent repairs are made. The damaged roof must be made of traditional shingles or other materials that will allow the temporary tarp to be nailed in place. Some metal roofs and mobile homes may be considered on a case-by-case basis. But homes with slate, asbestos or clay tiles cannot be covered since they can become more damaged during the tarp installation.

The program is open to homeowners, as well as some renters.

The service is free and members of the Army Corps of Engineers will not solicit participants.

For more information, call the USACE at (888)-ROOF-BLU or (888) 766-3258 or visit the Operation Blue Roof website.

