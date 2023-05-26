Officials: 7-year-old arrested, charged with arson after setting house on fire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — A 7-year-old boy was arrested in Jackson County, West Virginia after setting his house on fire, officials say.

In a news release, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said that Wednesday evening a 7-year-old was taken into custody and charged with first-degree arson for intentionally setting his house on fire while his parents were inside sleeping.

The fire happened around 12 p.m., according to WOWK.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday that Aaron Hufford, 38, the boy’s stepfather, was arrested for child abuse but provided no further information.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WOWK, deputies learned about a video of Hufford that allegedly showed him hitting a minor, picking the minor up, and leaving the room.

Charges can be brought against children by criminal complaint or citation in West Virginia, according to CBS News.

The sheriff’s office said everyone made it out of the house alive and two people had minor burns.

The Ravenswood, Silverton and Ripley Volunteer Fire Departments, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and additional medics were called out to the fire, WASZ reported.

Information about why the boy set the house on fire has not been released.


