Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into California hotel

PISMO BEACH, Calif. — Police officers in Pismo Beach, California helped relocate a seal that found its way through a hotel Wednesday.

Pismo Beach Police Department in a Facebook post said that officers were called to the Sandcastle Inn Wednesday morning after the hotel had an unlikely guest - a seal.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down. Don’t worry buddy, we got you,” police said.

The seal found its way up to the second story of the hotel, according to KMPH.

Pismo Beach Police Department Operations Commander Chris Trimble told KSBY that it happened just after 1 a.m.

“California sea lions are really interesting because they can actually walk on all fours so they are really great climbers and because of that we tend to see them in very unusual locations,” said Aliah Meza, Marine Mammal Center Morro Bay Field Office Operations Manager told KSBY.

Meza told the news outlet that during this time of the year, the mother seal is getting ready for a new pup and during that, they often tend to go out venturing out on their own.”