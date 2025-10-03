Morgan Wallen arrest: Police camera footage released after chair-throwing incident

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in Nashville have released the video from the night that Morgan Wallen was arrested, accused of throwing a chair from a bar’s roof.

Read more trending news

WSMV reported that Wallen was recorded trying to talk police out of arresting him as they escorted him from Eric Church’s bar.

Police were standing on the sidewalk in front of the bar Chief’s, when Wallen threw the chair from the roof six stories above.

When the business’s security reported the country singer to police, he denied knowing anything about the incident, WSMV reported.

Morgan Wallen arrested, accused of throwing chair from bar roof

“You don’t see anyone throw anything! You don’t have witnesses! You are accusing!” a man who identified himself as Wallen’s bodyguard said.

Then the singer tells the police, “We’ve tried to cause no problems, man. I don’t know what they’re – I don’t know why.”

Wallen then calls someone whom he said was Church and hands the phone to an officer to talk about what happened.

Church’s representative told The Associated Press that he asked police to allow Wallen to wait in a private area instead of on the sidewalk.

Eventually, an officer who watched a security camera video of the incident told Wallen he was under arrest. The singer was placed in handcuffs and then put in a cruiser.

Wallen kept telling the officer he did nothing wrong, even asking him what his favorite country artists were. The officer told Wallen he was one of his top three, then a song by Wallen came on the playlist.

“This is me and Thomas Rhett! Turn it up!” Wallen exclaimed. “That’s me and TR! That’s me right there!”

He then sang a few words from the song.

About two weeks after the arrest, Wallen wrote on social media, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” the AP reported.

Wallen had been charged with three felony charges of reckless endangerment, but a plea agreement had the charges reduced to two reckless endangerment misdemeanors, WSMV reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!