Morgan Wallen arrested, accused of throwing chair from bar roof

Morgan Wallen performing on stage.

Arrested FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen was arrested Sunday night after witnesses said he threw a chair from a bar roof in Nashville. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police said he threw a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar.

Police said it happened at the Chiefs Bar around 10:53 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said they saw the chair coming from the roof, six stories above the ground, before it hit the street, landing about three feet from two police officers, WKRN reported.

When the officers talked to the bar’s security staff about the chair, they allegedly told the police that Wallen had thrown it. Officers reviewed a security video that showed Wallen throwing something over the roof.

No one was hurt in the incident, USA Today reported.

Witnesses who were standing near Wallen at the time told officers that they saw him “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward,” WKRN reported.

Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $15,250, WTVF reported.

He was booked into jail early Monday but was released hours later.

Wallen’s attorney released a statement to WKRN that confirmed his client’s arrest, saying that Wallen is cooperating with police.

Wallen is scheduled to appear in court on May 3. His tour happens to stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 2 and 3, WTVF reported.

Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years

