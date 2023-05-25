Mobile home blocks traffic on highway

House blocks road A mobile home blocked traffic after a crash in Charlotte. (WSOC)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house brought traffic on a North Carolina highway to a standstill.

No, really — a house stopped traffic.

>> Read more trending news

WSOC reported that a mobile home fell onto Interstate 485 in Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer that was carrying the house was first involved in a crash before the house crashed on the road.

Images from the scene showed the house sitting diagonally across the highway’s inner loop, blocking the lanes for miles, with vehicles stuck behind the home.

A wall of the home could be seen separated from the rest of the building and a car or cars could be seen under the structure.

Mecklenburg EMS said at least four people were hurt in the crash, but none of the injuries were serious, WSOC reported.

WSOC’s reporters said that traffic was being allowed to use one lane, the shoulder, to get around the wreckage.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!