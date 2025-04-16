McDonald’s confirms fan favorite Snack Wrap is coming back this year

FILE PHOTO: A chicken snack wrap combo meal is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in New York, Friday, June 8, 2007. (Photo by Chip East/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If you have been feeling like there’s a void at McDonald’s when the fast food chain did away with its Snack Wrap, hope will soon be restored.

McDonald’s confirmed the Snack Wrap was returning this year, with a cryptic post on social media that read “snack wraps 0x14.2025.”

snack wraps 0x.14.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025

So it looks like the 14th is the day, but the question looms - what month?

With the “0x” it appears it will be sometime between now and the end of September.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced in the mid-2000s but was discontinued in the U.S. in 2016.

The company confirmed the Snack Wrap was returning in the Q4 earnings call in February.

McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger also said it would be back when he spoke in December. He only said 2025 “for competitive reasons.”

