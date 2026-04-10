Man does pull-up on water pipe; floods university parking garage

Parking garage
Man breaks water pipe FILE PHOTO: A man did a pull-up on a parking garage water pipe, breaking it, and sending water everywhere. (Daphne - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man’s impromptu workout caused a pipe to burst, which flooded a parking garage at a Virginia university.

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A group of people was in a parking garage at George Mason University in Arlington County, Virginia, when one of the men jumped up and did a pull-up on a water pipe.

The pipe immediately broke, dousing the group in water and flooding the garage.

They ran from the parking deck as the water flowed.

See the video here.

The incident happened just after midnight on March 23 at the Mason Square campus in Arlington, Virginia, WJLA reported.

University police shared the video of the incident and the man who broke the pipe turned himself in.

The man, whose name has not been released, is not a student at George Mason University and is not from the area, but was visiting friends. He has not been charged, WTTG reported.

Officers said he will reimburse the school for the damage, WUSA reported.

The damage could cost thousands of dollars, according to WTTG.

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