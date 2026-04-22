Amazon to sell GLP-1’s for weight loss through its medical service

Amazon One Medical logo on a cellphone
GLP-1 FILE PHOTO: Amazon One Medical will provide GLP-1 for weight loss. (A2Z AI - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon will now help its customers lose weight.

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The company will be providing GLP-1 treatments for weight loss through its One Medical health program, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The online retailer said it will provide continuing medical supervision by clinicians who will also monitor a patient’s condition, adjust treatments, and address other health issues.

“The new program integrates GLP-1 management into patients’ broader primary care relationship, proactively managing how weight loss intersects with cardiovascular health, metabolic conditions, and overall health. Patients benefit from a fully integrated care journey: pre-visit screening, structured consultations, regular follow-up visits with integrated monitoring, standardized documentation, and evidence-based treatment algorithms with built-in safety protocols,” the company said.

For $25 a month for those with insurance or $149 a month without, patients will be able to get either Wegovy or Foundayo pills.

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