Lyme disease: What is it and how to avoid it

FILE PHOTO: What you need to know about lyme disease.

Lyme disease is a debilitating illness spread by the bite of the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, and the western blacklegged tick. The tick catches bacteria from mice and transmits it to humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as many as 476,000 infections occur every year in the spring and summer. People living in the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic states, and the upper Midwest are at the greatest risk for catching Lyme disease, but it’s also been found along the West Coast.

The illness can cause flu-like symptoms, and if left untreated, can cause severe long-term medical problems, the CDC said, but if caught early, it’s easily treatable with antibiotics.

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There are some easy ways of reducing tick bites. Be aware of your environment during outdoor activities and avoid walking through tall bushes and overgrown vegetation. Use an insect repellent on skin or clothing containing 20% or more of DEET. Perform daily tick checks if you’re vacationing or live in a high-risk area. Check your pets for ticks.

If you find a tick on your body, remove it quickly with a pair of tweezers. If the tick has been on you for less than 24 hours, your chances of contracting Lyme disease are small, but watch for any signs of the illness, like rash or fever.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include:

3 to 30 days after bite

Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint aches, swollen lymph nodes

Erythema migrans rash, or bullseye rash, on any area of the body

Days or months after bite

Severe headaches, neck stiffness

Additional EM rashes

Facial Palsy

Arthritis

Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones

Heart palpitations, irregular heartbeat

Dizziness, shortness of breath

Inflammation of brain, spinal cord

Nerve pain

shooting pains, numbness, tingling in hands or feet

If you experience any symptoms of the disease, see your doctor immediately.

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