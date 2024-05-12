Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks area near Mexico-Guatemala border

Seismograph

Earthquake: File photo. An area near the border of Mexico and Guatemala registered an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 on Sunday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAPACHULA, Mexico — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 rocked an area near the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.4 earthquake had a depth of 47 miles, The Associated Press reported.

The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. local time near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, according to the news organization. The Suchiate River divides Mexico and Guatemala.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the AP reported.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!