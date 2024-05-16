Louisville’s all-time field goal kicker dead at 31

Mike Wallace Louisville kicker MicJohn Wallace #45 of the Louisville Cardinals kicks a second-quarter field goal against the Florida Gators during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)k Wallace

By Tom Ensey, CMG National Content Desk

Former Louisville placekicker John Wallace who booted a school-record 66 field goals during his four-year college career died Wednesday at 31, according to a school news release. It did not specify a cause.

The Elizabethtown, Kentucky native played for the Cardinals from 2012-2015 and helped his team to four straight bowl games. His most memorable game was against Florida in the 2013 Sugar Bowl, when he kicked a pair of field goals in a 33-23 upset win over fourth-ranked, SEC power Florida, AP reported. His best season came the year after when he hit 20-of-24 attempts in Louisville’s school-best 12-1 season.

His 85 field goal attempts are also a school record. He scored 384 points, which ranks eighth in all-time scoring for the Cardinals and his 66-85, 78% made field goals percentage ranks fourth among all Louisville kickers, ESPN reported



