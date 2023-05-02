King Charles III coronation: King will wear vestments worn by mother, grandfather, great-grandfather

Coronation Vestments Unveiled By Buckingham Palace LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Caroline de Guitaut, deputy surveyor of the King's Works of Art for the Royal Collection Trust, adjusts the Coronation Vestments, comprising of the Supertunica (left) and the Imperial Mantle (right), displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on May 1, 2023 in London, England. The vestments will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images) (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

King Charles III will be looking to history as he takes the next step into his future.

Instead of brand new robes, King Charles III will be using the same vestments that regiments wore before him.

The gold coat called the Supertunica was created for his great-grandfather, George V, and worn again by his grandfather George VI and his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King George V was the first to wear the robe at his coronation in 1911. It was crafted by Wilkinson and Sone, Robe-makers and Tailors.

It was then worn again by King George VI at his coronation in 1937 and finally by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Supertunica has a similar form and design to medieval regalia and weighs about 4.4 lbs, BBC News reported.

There is embroidery, created by the Ladies Work Society, that shows “leafy stems using the goldwork technique.”

The Girdle, or Coronation Sword Belt, is made of gold cloth and has gold thread embroidery showing arabesques and scrolls. It has a dark red silk lining and a gold buckle. The Girdle is typically a new item, but King Charles has decided to use the one that was made for his grandfather’s coronation. He is also using his grandfather’s leather and embroidered Coronation Glove.

The belt will be placed around the Supertunca with the Jewelled Sword of Offering clipped to his waist using the belt. The sword will be removed and then placed on the altar.

But the ceremonial robes do not stop at the Supertunica and belt.

King Charles III will also don the Imperial Mantle over the Supertunica. It was made for King George IV in 1821 and was also worn by Charles’ great-grandfather, grandfather and mother. It is the oldest part of the vestment used at Saturday’s service, Buckingham Palace said.

The mantle is created from gold cloth that is woven with “roses, thistles, shamrocks, crowns, eagles and fleurs-de-lis; gold, silver and silk threats, fringed with gold bullion and has a gold clasp in a shape of an eagle.

The mantle weighs between 5.5 and 8.8 lbs, BBC News reported.

After all of the clothing, there is one final piece of the ceremonial regalia that the king will wear — the crown.

The crown weighs about 5 lbs, according to BBC News.

In addition to the robes he will wear during the coronation ceremony, there are two more robes that King Charles III will wear before and after his investiture, CTV News reported.

He will arrive at Westminster Abbey in the Robe of State, a red velvet robe that has gold lacing on the edges.

After he’s been invested, Charles will wear the Robe of Estate, a purple silk velvet that also has gold embroidery.

Not to be forgotten — the Queen Consort.

Before she becomes Queen Camilla will wear another red Robe of State that was made for her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

When she leaves, she will wear a new Robe of Estate that will be in purple velvet to match the king’s, according to CTV News.

