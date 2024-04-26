King Charles to resume public royal duties after cancer diagnosis

King Charles King Charles III waves as he leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 in Windsor, England. (Hollie Adams/WPA Pool/Getty Images, File)

King Charles III will soon return to his public duties after undergoing treatment for cancer earlier this year, Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will make a joint visit Tuesday to a cancer treatment center, marking his first public engagement in weeks. Several other events are scheduled, palace officials said, including a visit in June with the emperor and empress of Japan.

In February, the royal family announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign prostate condition.

Officials have not specified the type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with or said what stage it was in when it was caught. However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later told reporters that the cancer was “caught early.”

In announcing his diagnosis on Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace said that doctors advised Charles to postpone his public-facing duties as he began treatment. He continued to handle state business and official paperwork, officials said.

Charles ascended the throne last year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the royal family said Friday.

His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.



To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they… pic.twitter.com/jWF8ITP0rg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 26, 2024

Charles’ daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, announced in a video shared online last month that she, too, had been diagnosed with cancer. Officials did not immediately share details about the diagnosis, which the former Kate Middleton called “a huge shock” to her family.

Catherine married Prince William in 2011. They share three children: George, 10; Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 6.

She has remained out of the public eye for months while undergoing chemotherapy.

© 2024 Cox Media Group