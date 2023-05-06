King Charles III coronation: Celebrities attend coronation ceremony

LONDON — Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among some of the celebrities seen at Westminster Abbey Saturday for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.
United States First Lady Jill Biden attended the coronation with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, the BBC reported. Jill Biden wore a light blue outfit and her granddaughter wore yellow, symbolizing the Ukrainian flag.
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were both in attendance for the coronation Saturday. They are both expected to be performing at the coronation concert on Sunday, according to the BBC. Perry wore a lilac skirt suit and was accompanied to the ceremony by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.
Oscar winner Emma Thompson attended the coronation with her husband, Greg Wise, US Magazine reported.
The man who composed a coronation anthem, Andrew Lloyd Webber, was also in attendance, according to the BBC.
©2023 Cox Media Group