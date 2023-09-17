Iowa cheerleader backflips into end zone, out of his pants

Cheering Hawkeyes: Iowa fans had a lot to cheer about on Saturday -- and also had a few laughs. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa cheerleader’s exuberant backflip in the end zone ended with an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The Hawkeyes hosted Western Michigan on Saturday, and a male Iowa cheerleader executed some impressive flips, but his long yellow pants suddenly dropped around his ankles after his third flip, SBNation reported.

While the cheerleader stuck his landing, what was even more impressive was how he pulled his pants back up over his black bicycle shorts and jogged off the field without missing a beat. The crowd, meanwhile, let out a collective “ohhhhh.”

Naturally, the clip went viral, with internet users cracking wise.

“Everyone got an Iowa full,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Iowa’s football players were not caught with their pants down, however. The Hawkeyes rolled to a 41-10 victory against Western Michigan to improve to 3-0 on the season.

