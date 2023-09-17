‘I can defend myself’: Jogger tackles man on electric bike who allegedly groped her

Tackled: File photo. A woman tackled a man riding an electric bike after she said he groped her while she was jogging. (Maryana Serdynska/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman jogging in Northern Virginia brought down a man she said groped him and sped away on an electric bike.

>> Read more trending news

Edgar Estrada Espana, 25, of Arlington, was treated for minor injuries after he was arrested on assault and battery charges, WRC-TV reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Arlington near the courthouse area of the city, according to the television station. The woman, who has not been identified, said she was jogging near 14th and Rolfe streets when the man slapped her backside.

Angered by the man’s actions, the woman said she flagged down a motorist and they chased after the man.

“He smacked me from behind, and I saw him smile, like he’s smiling, and he just took off and I tried to catch him,” the woman told WRC. “I couldn’t catch him, and then I found a guy in a car and I asked the guy if he could help me chase the guy, and he helped me.”

The pair followed the man through Arlington and caught up to him in the city’s Rosslyn neighborhood.

The woman was able to subdue the man with a chokehold until authorities arrived, WRC reported.

“Once I saw him try to cross the street, I just jumped on him,” she told the television station. “It’s scary, now.

“I don’t feel, like, safe going out by myself, but eventually I’ll get back for my runs. I know I can defend myself, and hopefully that will never happen again to me or anyone else.”

Espana was issued a summons and released, WRC reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!